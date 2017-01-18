DownEast Tidbit – St. Stephen, New Brunswick

If you have a current passport, St. Stephen is just over the river from Calais, Maine. It’s a small town. It’s a little gritty, like most of the rural towns in that area — on both sides of the border. If you pop over, you’ll find a Tim Horton’s for coffee and, of course, Timbits. St. Stephen is know as Canada’s Chocolate Town so you really can’t find anything bad to say about that. You can tour the chocolate museum and visit the Ganong candy shop. And if your vacation coincides with the annual chocolate fest (usually early August), all the better!

