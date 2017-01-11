DownEast Tidbits – Whiting Store and Int’l Welcome Center

You want to explore all that Down East Maine has to offer. You’ve wandered through the blueberry barrens in Jonesboro. You’ve maybe stopped for lunch or a bit of shopping in Machias and now you’re still headed east. Just when you think, “Holy jeepers, where the heck am I going?” you’ll come to a crossroads. To the right is the road to Lubec and Campobello Island. Straight ahead is the road towards Eastport, Calais and New Brunswick. At the fork is the Whiting Store and the International Welcome Center. If you have any questions about the area, this is the place to get answers (and a spotless rest room, to boot). If you need snacks and provisions, the Whiting Store has it all, from staples to hot foods to a bit of gossip. Add in gas and wifi and you’ve got everything you need to get you ready to continue your adventure.

