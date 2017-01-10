DownEast Tidbits – Catherine Hill Winery

Did you know that you can get great wine deep in the depths of the state of Maine? Catherine Hill Winery can be found in scenic Cherryfield, Maine. Small batches of wine are produced from grapes chosen to withstand the challenging Maine climate. All of the wines produced are vegan and gluten free.

During May through October, visitors may stop into the vineyard for wine tastings (off season, tastings still may be possible with an appointment). It’s time to put Catherine Hill Winery on the bucket list for the next DownEast adventure.

Catherine Hill wines can be purchased at several area stores including Bayside Shop n’ Save in Millbridge, 4 Corners Shop n’ Save in Cherryfield, Millbridge Convenience, Bangor Wine and Cheese Company, Lunt’s Getaway Lobster in Trenton, The Store & in Orono, Berry Vines in Machias and Tiller & Rye in Brewer.

