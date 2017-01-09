DownEast Tidbit – The DownEast Sunrise Trail

Have you ever heard of the DownEast Sunrise Trail? It’s a multi-use trail that starts (or ends) in Calais, Maine, rambles through Machias, Columbia Falls, Cherryfield and other picturesque little towns on it’s way to Ellsworth and connects with other trails all the way to Key West, Florida! You can bike, walk, ATV, snowmobile, cross-country ski or even take your horse. Visit the webpage, as it’s filled with maps, itineraries and current conditions. This trail is a little gem.

#bicycling, #bikeMaine, #downeastsunrisetrail, #biketrail, #featherbedislandhouse, #machias, #crosscountryski, #hiking