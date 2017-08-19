The six best things to do now in DownEast Maine

1) Paddle the water highways and byways with Sunrise Canoe and Kayak.

There are still some wonderful warm days left at the end of summer and beautiful fall. Rent a kayak from Sunrise Canoe and Kayak in Machias (look for their headquarters – a shack next to the river) and get on the water. Or better yet, take one of their awesome tours – half, full or multi-day trips. Call or email ahead or check their blackboard for available tours each day.

2) Visit Great Wass Island and grab a lobster roll and onion rings from Bayview Take Out.

Great Wass Island Preserve has been described as one of the very best hikes on the Maine coast (Maine Today) . You can even find some rare, prehistoric looking plants in the bogs and headlands. After you’ve worked up an appetite hiking, eat your fill of lobsters and onion rings at the famous Bayview Take Out on Beals Island. Bayview Take Out was voted best lobster roll in Maine by USA Today (and I always have to add that the onion rings are about the best ever).

3) Discover the charm of Cutler, Maine.

Leave East Machias and head towards Cutler. You’ll be driving and driving and then…. like Brigadoon… a tiny village appears. Make sure that you fill up before you go, because you won’t find any food or gas, except for random roadside vegetable stands, but the harbor is picturesque and every view is a photo opportunity. It’s a nice side drive if you have the time to wander while driving between Machias and Lubec.

4) Stop in at the tasting room at Catherine Hill Winery.

Catherine Hill Winery is one of the few wineries in Maine. They manufacture wines with colorful names like Cherryfield Blues and Black Fly and Bold Coast (and my favorite, La Chispa). The tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday from May to October.

5) Get your schnitzel on at Jo’s Famous Schnitzel Wagon.

Jo’s is one of the newer food truck offerings in Machias, in the parking lot of Parlin’s Flowers. They carry authentic German offerings, in multiple ‘styles’ and delicious fruity (non-alcoholic) beverages. And their newest venture… the food truck has a tiny food truck caboose featuring ice cream delights!

6) Get lobster for your dinner directly from the dock at BBS Lobster Trap.

If you are in the Machias or Machiasport area, treat yourself to some fresh-off-the-dock lobster to bring home. Drive on down to Bucks Harbor until you come upon BBS Lobster Trap. You will see a path down to a covered overhang with a sign that says office and a narrow pathway. Keep on going and you will find the office where you can request lobster and someone will bring it up to you. They also have sweatshirts and t-shirts for sale. Bring cash because they don’t take credit cards.