DownEast Tidbit – Jasper Beach, Machiasport

Jasper Beach is a very unusual beach as it’s made up of lots of smooth rocks of varying colors – jasper rocks. As the waves roll in and out of Howard Cove, the ocean makes a singing sound as the the waves tumble the rocks. As with all of the ocean beaches in the area, the water is cold, although the adventurous do swim here in summer. It’s a great beach to walk for exercise (wear shoes) as walking though the rocks is great exercise. To get here, take Port Road (the main road driving through Machiasport) through the village, past the post office and town offices, past Bucks Harbor. You’ll go up and over a hill and as you descend, you’ll see the sign for Jasper Beach on the left. There is a small dirt road with parking for several cars. There are no restroom facilities and be sure to take out whatever you take in.

#jasperbeach #Machiasport #Mainebeaches