DownEast Tidbit – The French Cellar

Washington County may be hours from the nearest city, but it does have some culture. The French Cellar carries local and imported wines and melt-in-your mouth cheeses and craft beers. They often have wine tastings and are also a seller of delicious Bold Coast Coffee. Just add the actual BOLD COAST — just a few miles down the road — and you picnic will be picture perfect. #boldcoast #wineandcheese #craftbeer #frenchcellar #picnicbythesea #boldcoastcoffee