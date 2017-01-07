DownEast Tidbit – The French Cellar

Wine and Cheese Picnic

Washington County may be hours from the nearest city, but it does have some culture.  The French Cellar carries local and imported wines and melt-in-your mouth cheeses and craft beers.  They often have wine tastings and are also a seller of delicious Bold Coast Coffee.  Just add the actual BOLD COAST — just a few miles down the road — and you picnic will be picture perfect.  #boldcoast #wineandcheese #craftbeer #frenchcellar #picnicbythesea #boldcoastcoffee

